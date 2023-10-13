At this point while the studio are dealing with chaos and a constant gaze, the spotlight has been grabbed by none other than Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, and no, this is not for a film they are doing together. The world has not been the same since the past one week as we got to know that there is something romantic cooking between Cooper and Hadid as they have been spotted with each other at several places, and there are enough rumors to keep us hooked to how their story is unfolding. But the latest update has an even more interesting gossip to offer.

For the unversed, it was on October 5, over a week ago, when the world woke up to the news that Bradley and Gigi were spotted at a restaurant and that there is something going on between the two. Later, when they set out on a drive, it was confirmed that they are indeed seeing each other and are in the early stages of their relationship.

Now, as the romance between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid is budding, the latest report has a very interesting insight to offer. Gigi and Bradley were, as per new reports, initially introduced by Cooper’s former girlfriend, Irina Shayk. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As reported by Hollywood Life, a source close to the development revealed how Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first introduced to each other by Irina Shayk, who was dating Cooper from 2015 to 2019. “Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together,” the insider explained, “and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings.”

“Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out.” Bradley Cooper is father to a 6-year-old daughter with Irina Shayk, and Gigi Hadid shares a 3-year-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik. “They have a lot in common and both relate to being parents in the industry.”

The source added, “He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited. They have been casually seeing each other, but it is extremely new. Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. It is very casual at this point.”

