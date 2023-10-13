Zack Snyder’s new epic movie Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire will soon premiere on Netflix — and we’re already learning that the film will have two versions available to watch!

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Ray Fisher, Jenna Malone, and Ed Skrein. It is one of the most anticipated movies across the globe because of Zack’s popularity and his calibre.

Snyder has become known for creating rather dark and violent films. So, fans of the director’s may be more than a little happy to learn that he isn’t completely cleaning up his act where this latest movie is concerned. While a PG-13 version of his movie will be available on Netflix for a broader audience to watch, Zack Snyder has already confirmed that an R-rated cut will also follow alongside the original version.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire has officially received a PG-13 rating. According to Film Ratings, this is because the film has “sequences of strong violence, s*xual assault, bloody images, language, s*xual material and partial n*dity.”

Even better, this R-rated cut will also be a director’s cut. Therefore, it will include different scenes, elaborated story, and be much longer than the original PG-13 version. This director’s cut will likely be a more faithful version of what Zack Snyder has desired to create.

Snyder has long been working on his Rebel Moon movie series, which will be broken up into two different movies. The director has even stated that he’s been thinking about this story for 20 years!

As per the official synopsis of the film, the movie is about “a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force. Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

Rebel Moon : A Child Of Fire will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023. The second part of the film series, Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, will be released in April 2024

