While there is abundance of drama in Hollywood at the moment, but nothing can match the stream of dramatic phases Warner Bros has seen with the DC wing. The former DCEU, now DCU, has churned out some big controversies and debates in the past couple of years and one of the most prominent and still very much discussed out of them is Zack Snyder’s presence with his SnyderVerse. While the demand for his return after probably his second firing, is still strong but there seems to be no hope. Turns out Snyder now has somethings to reveal.

Zack’s partnership with Warner Bros got concrete in 2013 when he directed Man Of Steel and introduced Henry Cavill as Superman. The story progressed and he created the SnyderVerse becoming the poster boy of DCEU. But his run was cut abruptly when he decided to quit Justice League in 2017 due to a personal tragedy. And when the time came for a return, James Gunn took over, and rest we already know.

However, that has not stopped the filmmaker from making movies outside the Warner Bros’ umbrella. He now presents his next anticipated movie Rebel Moon with Netflix. But what if we tell you that Zack Snyder had actually pitched this film as a game and a feature movie multiple times to WB, but they rejected? Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Zack Snyder has now spoken about how he had pitched Rebel Moon to Warner Bros multiple times but nothing came out of it. The filmmaker while taking about the early phase of developing the story said, “I think in college I had said something to my professor about like, ‘What about Dirty Dozen in space? Or like an ensemble movie like Seven Samurai in space.’ And he’s like ‘that’s a pretty good pitch. What about it?’ And I was like, ‘Well…’ because it was one of those classes where you’re supposed to pitch a movie. And then I was like, ‘That is cool.’”

He added, “And then we did try and sell it as a video game and as a movie at Warner Brothers a couple of times. We pitched it to them. They were like ‘oh.’” Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is slated for a December 22, 2023 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

