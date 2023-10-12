After his stint on the coveted British talent hunt series ‘The X Factor’ in 2010, Tomlinson joined the British band ‘One Direction’, which was formed during the course of the show. The then-teenagers had a global fanbase before going on a hiatus following Zayn Malik’s exit in 2015.

Over the years, Tomlinson and Malik have locked horns on social media and even off it. According to a news report by Cinema Blend, the duo started feuding when Zayn left the group in 2015 and criticized the music they had made as a team soon after.

Louis Tomlinson had also taken a dig at the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer’s picture. He then went on social media and called Tomlinson ‘b*tchy.’ However, the main reason for their ugly fights started with Zayn Malik‘s comments on One Direction’s music to TheFader.com, where he said he wouldn’t “listen to” the kind of songs the band was making if he was “at a party with his girl.”

Now, the million-dollar question is: Did Louis Tomlinson trash Zayn Malik in ‘All Of Those Voices’? The short—and accurate—answer is no. The singer, who had lost his mother Johannah Deakin and sister Félicité Tomlinson in quick succession, brushes through his initial days with ‘One Direction‘ before diving deep into his own journey as a solo artist and the life lessons he has learned from the pain of losing his loved ones.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, ‘All Of Those Voices’ is streaming on Paramount+.

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Went From A Ballroom Barbie To A Lingerie Model Slaying In Stripper Heels In A Matter Of Seconds In Front Of The Whole World & This Wardrobe Transformation Screams Perfection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News