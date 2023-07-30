Fans’ unruly behaviour at concerts and public appearances is nothing new. Recent reports have come up claiming that fans get overly excited and engage in disruptive behaviour. Several pop stars have faced the issue. Louis Tomlinson also faced the same issue & a video went viral.

The new video comes at a time when rapper Cardi B was seen hurling her microphone at the person and hitting them smack in the face. Her action was quick after a fan threw a drink at the rapper, which splashed her in the face. Now the former One Direction singer’s reaction has also been caught on camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viral video is reportedly from Louis Tomlinson’s concert in Boston. Two girls in the audience in the front row hurled bracelets at the star, which pissed him off. The video was shared on Reddit by an audience member who was right behind the girls. Louis was seen flipping off two girls.

Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video of Louis Tomlinson was shared on Reddit, many netizens were furious at the fans’ unruly behaviour. A user commented, “I hope these people are immediately kicked out and banned. This shit is unacceptable and needs to stopped,” while another user wrote, “Lmao!! What is going on with people throwing shit? This would actually make me feel so unsafe if I was a performer.”

A third user also supported Louis Tomlinson & commented, “Enough throwing shit at people,” while another user wrote, “Did the ‘fans’ who threw the bracelet react when he flipped them off? So insanely disrespectful and shitty.”

Previously, Harry Styles, Drake, Bebe Rexha and other popstars were also struck by objects at concerts. A video of the act also went viral on social media leading to many condemning the fans’ rude behaviour towards artists.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Was Paid A Mere $6000 For His Role In Thelma & Louise, 32 Years & 43 Films Later His Salary Jumped Almost 500,000 % For Apple’s Formula 1 Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News