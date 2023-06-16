Mary-Louise Parker has wished her ex Billy Crudup “well” after his wedding to Naomi Watts. The ‘Weeds’ actress, 58, was with ‘Watchmen’ star Billy, 54, for eight years before he left her for Claire Danes, 44, in 2003, while she was seven-months pregnant with their son William Atticus Parker, now 19.

Speaking about her feelings on Billy’s recent nuptials with actress Naomi, 54, she told The Guardian: “I wish them well. The star added: “I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

Mary-Louise Parker started dating actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 57, in 2006 after they met on the set of ‘Weeds’, and the pair announced their engagement on 12 February, 2008, before they broke up that April.

In September 2007, Mary-Louise Parker adopted a baby girl called Caroline Aberash Parker, from Ethiopia, and she now lives in New York with her two children.

Billy married long-term girlfriend Naomi on Friday (09.06.23), with the actress posting a photo of herself and her new husband online posing on the steps of seemed to a courthouse in Manhattan, captioned: “Hitched.”

After the ceremony, Naomi also shared a photo of the newlyweds celebrating with actor Mark Ruffalo, 55, and his 50-year-old wife Sunrise Coigney.

Famously secretive Billy and Naomi sparked marriage rumours after they were spotted in wedding clothes on Friday, while Naomi prompted talk she and Billy had gotten engaged earlier this year when she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring.

The pair met on the set of her 2017 Netflix series ‘Gypsy’ and started a relationship later that year – around 12 months after Naomi had broken up with her partner of 11 years, actor Liev Schreiber, 55, with whom she has sons Sasha, 15, and 14-year-old Kai.

