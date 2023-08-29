While South Korea’s BTS is currently trending as the most-loved and popular boy band globally, in the 2010s, the British group One Direction was at the top of the world. The group – consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, delivered numerous chartbusters at its peak, however, they still faced criticism and booing.

Today, we bring you one such incident where the British group was booed while at the 2013 MTV VMAs. However, pop star Lady Gaga slammed the behaviour and met with the boys backstage to encourage them to do better. Scroll below to know all about it.

During the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, the 1D boys got booed while picking up a Moonman for Best Song of the Summer (Best Song Ever). Unhappy with the hooting she witnessed, the ‘Poker Face’ singer met the ‘Night Changes’ singer backstage and encouraged them to do better. As reported by EOnline, Lady Gaga told the One Direction boy backstage, “You were awesome. And I don’t know what I heard out there, but if I did hear what I heard out there, I just want to tell you that you deserve every bit of success that you have and don’t you dare let those people boo you.”

Lady Gaga, further expressing her disgust, told the five 1D singers, “I put that booing in my own show because I wanted to make a comment about that, and that’s so… I want to leave right now. I don’t even want to stay anymore because I don’t want to be in a room where people are booing.” She added, “You deserve, you deserve a lot.”

Check out the clip here:

10 year ago, lady gaga left the vmas early to go and comfort one direction back stage after they got booed by the audience. pic.twitter.com/2EAbKiaJa1 — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) August 24, 2023

Praising Gaga for standing up for One Direction, one fan wrote, “@ladygaga is the epitome of class, compassion, caring, love, and an incredible human being. I love you so much because of these qualities. ❤️❤️❤️”

Others commented, “A queen,” “She is a national treasure,” “THATS MOTHER” and more.

What did you think of Lady Gaga standing up for One Direction and defending them after they were booed at the 2013 MTV VMAs?

