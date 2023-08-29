Robert Pattinson, who earlier slammed Hollywood over expecting male actors to transform their bodies for movie roles, bulked up for his 2022 The Batman. The A-lister also once shared his intense six-week training for his DC movie which also included a military-style sandbag workout on the beach. The actor claimed that he was heavily inspired by Marvel stars like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, and Chris Hemsworth. Scroll down to know the details.

With The Batman, Robert Pattinson delivered one of his career’s best performances. The film was helmed by Matt Reeves and also starred Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis in prominent roles. The film raked-in a total of more than $700 million at the global box office.

Speaking of Robert Pattinson’s workout for The Batman, according to Business Insider India, the actor during an interaction shared, “It’s all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required,” adding, “Taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting.” Shedding light on how he took Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and other actors, he said, “In every project I’ve ever taken on, I’ve come into it wanting to learn and achieve new things. That’s usually in the embodiment of a character, and someone who has a different personality to me; but taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting.”

He continued, “Any actor will go through periods where they’ll hesitate and question whether they can live up to a character in a script, or the expectations that go with it… You look at the true warriors of the superhero genre — Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey Jr, Evans — and wonder if you’re putting yourself in the wrong place. And yet, having spoken to a few, I know everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about.”

Speaking of his training for The Batman, Pattinson shared that started to enjoy training after he passed over the six-week mark. To physically gear up for his role, Pattinson went for cardio, bodyweight exercises, weightlifting, and boxing. His circuit training included, five minutes of cardio to start, bicycle crunches, dumbbell side-bends, double crunches, and Superman holds.

The Twilight star also shared that he did a lot of boxing when he was not in the gym for his usual workouts.

Speaking of his outdoor training, Robert Pattinson was made to do long-distance running and military sandbag workouts. In the latter, one needs to do motions like lunges, squats, and sprints while holding a heavy bag of sand for added resistance.

Pattinson, in one of his earlier interviews, revealed that he went on 3-6 mile runs four times per week in order to build up his cardio and endurance.

