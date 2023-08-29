Monica Bellucci is one of the most recognizable faces of Italian cinema and is arguably one of the most beautiful women alive. She remains the oldest actress to star in a James Bond film as a ‘Bond Lady’ and her Spectre casting was extremely innovative as she was a few years older than Daniel Craig, who played 007. Her elegance, s*x appeal and boldness made her the perfect choice for the film. The Malèna actress has often mesmerised us with her seductive pictures, and today, we bring you a throwback photo from 2008 that left us stunned.

The 58-year-old diva, who seems to be ageing in reverse, has a flair for making her fans go speechless with her photos. Monica Bellucci’s photoshoots scream glamourous, sultry and bold. The actress has always been a promoter of the ‘if you got it, you flaunt it’ philosophy. Well, she has proven it with her confidence, beauty and curves.

The photograph that we are talking about dates back to 2008 during a photoshoot with ace photographer Vincent Peters. Everything about the two pictures scream seduction. The photos showed Monica dressed in a black noodle strap dress that flaunted her curves perfectly.

Have a look:

Monica Bellucci photographed by Vincent Peters for GQ Magazine, 2008 pic.twitter.com/jGLj6ZUzHm — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 29, 2023

While the first photo gives a close shot of Monica‘s profile with sharp jawline and hot cl**vage on display, the other one captures her as she shows her perfectly toned back with bare b**bs and almost her b*tt crack, serving one of the hottest looks ever.

From the placement of her hands to her attitude, Monica Bellucci’s poses are crafted to perfection. Monica’s short hair added that subtleness to the look. For the makeup, the actress chose nude lips with smokey eyes that gave the perfect look without accessories on her body.

