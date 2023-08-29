



Anne Hathaway is a very talented actress who won an Oscar for the musical drama Les Miserables but that film also left her devastated, not that the film was taxing but what happened at the New York premiere of that film. Anne met with a terrible wardrobe malfunction, which left her mortified, as she once mentioned in an interview. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Anne shared the screen with Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Amanda Seyfried in this period film and her acting was lauded by everyone. The Princess Diaries actress is considered to be among the A-list actresses in Hollywood with an illustrious career.

According to a report by Contactmusic.com via India Today, Anne Hathaway suffered a terrible wardrobe malfunction at the New York premiere of her film Les Miserables. The actress wore a black Tom Ford dress with a side slit and paired it with knee-high bondage boots, she looked very stylish and gorgeous, but her decision to go commando underneath proved to be a really bad one for her.

As per the report, when Anne Hathaway was getting out of her car at the Ziegfield Theatre, she accidentally exposed her private parts underneath her black dress. She however stayed composed and averted the mishap calmly, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t affect her. Later on, she told the New York Daily News, “I was getting out of the car, and my dress was so tight that I didn’t realise it until I saw all the photographers’ flashes. It was devastating. They saw everything. I might as well have lifted up my skirt for them.”

Anne Hathaway reportedly spoke of the incident to Vanity Fair writer Ingrid Sischy and said that it was mortifying and blamed her tight-fitting dress for the malfunction. The pictures of her went viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and here are the links to that:

