Margot Robbie is currently riding high on the success of her latest film ‘Barbie’ which has been shattering box office records across the globe. After a few months of extensive promotion, seems like the actor is enjoying some downtime and has turned to Greek for a late summer vacation. A few stills from her quiet vacay with husband Tom Ackerley have gone viral which will make you pack your bags and leave for a holiday, too. Scroll through for more.

Margot Robbie played the titular role in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and the film has received positive responses from critics and audience alike. Rest, the box office numbers are there to see for everyone. The commercially successful flick became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, bringing numerous accolades to Margot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Margot’s intimate holiday with her husband, a few pictures shared by her fanpage ‘margotsrobbiie’ show the Australian actress flaunting her perfect figure as he goes for a swim in a serene location. Margot and her producer husband are currently vacationing on the small island of Sifnos located near the Mediterranean Sea.

In the pictures, Margot Robbie rocks the white tankini which curves her enviable curves at all the right places while also giving a peek-a-b**b moment. She can be seen sporting a gold pendant with her tresses freely falling on her shoulders. To soak some island sun, the ‘Joker’ actor went make-up-free and flaunted her natural beauty. At one point, Margot took a dip in the water and dried off with a towel, looking smashing in her wet-hair look.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by margot robbie fp (@margotsrobbiie)

Margot Robbie is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood known for her versatility. She is known for pouring her soul into everyone character that she portrays, and Barbie is a testament to the same. During the promotional spree, Margot was spotted painting the town pink as she recreated various iconic looks of Barbie, proving she is a doll IRL.

Have you watched Barbie yet? Let us know in the space below.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hollywood Hottie Kristen Stewart Once Went Braless Underneath A Co-Ord Set, Flaunting Her Side B**b – Alexa Play, ‘Pink Lemonade’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News