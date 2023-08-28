From rap battles to roasts, Hollywood celebrities never think twice about participating in them in order to have some fun with their co-stars. One such roast took place between Will Smith and Margot Robbie when they took funny yet eye-popping digs at each other while promoting their movie Suicide Squad in 2016. Will Smith ended up making a ‘slept with your mom’ joke which did not end well. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Will Smith and Margot Robbie prior to Suicide Squad together worked in the movie Focus which was released in 2015. Margot is currently basking in the success of her movie Barbie whereas Will was last seen in Emancipation in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Will Smith and Margot Robbie roast, according to the website Comic Book, the two appeared on an episode of BBC’s Playground Insults. Margot first teased Will about the size of his ears, joking, “Your ears stick out so much I could use them as antennas and connect to the wifi in my mom’s house back in Australia.” Before Will could reply, Margot playfully warned him not to talk about her mom as she will be watching this show. The actress then did not hold back while taking a dig at Will’s age and appearance saying, “You’re so old I had to google the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. I didn’t know what it was. I hadn’t even heard of it,” also adding, “You were the worse looking cast member in I Am Legend.”

Take a look:

Will Smith, after being polite for too long, did not hold himself back and then dropped a mom joke on the Barbie star. The Oscar-winning star said, “The only reason that you’re saying that is ’cause you know I slept with your mother.”

To this Margot roasted him even more brutally saying, “She didn’t even bother to call you back. She thought your nickname was Big Willy but turns out she felt so misled by that nickname.”

She continued taking a dig at him joking, “I almost like your outfit today as much as I like your outfit in the getting jiggy with a video.” To which Will replied, “The Egyptian, partly yes,” Margot further said, “Yeah, is it fair as pharaoh for no apparent reason? You look like a less hot version of Obama, you like Obama but not as hot.”

The hosts once thought of intervening between the two as they assumed Will Smith might not be able to hold back much longer but he maintained his composure throughout just saying “mmm-mmm” all the time.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Reacted To Amber Heard’s Accusations Of Having A Stinky “Weed & Alcohol” Breath, Sarcastically Laughed As She Said, “His Breath Smelled So Bad…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News