Barbie Box Office (Worldwide): Margot Robbie Spells A Cast Beating Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 & Is All Set To Become The Biggest Film Of 2023 At The Global BO

Margot Robbie starrer Barbie seems to be unstoppable despite already breaking several box-office records. The movie, helmed by Greta Gerwig has crossed the lifetime earnings of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 to become the highest-ever grosser for a Warner Bros. movie. Barbie, which clashed with Oppenheimer at the time of its release, achieved the rare feat on Monday, August 28. Scroll down to know the details.

Barbie, apart from Margot Robbie, also stars Ryan Gosling in a prominent role along with Marvel star Simu Liu and Michael Cera. Barbie recently grossed a whopping $1 billion at the global box office making it a first for a woman director.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Barbie crossing the mark of Daniel Radcliffe starrer Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, according to Collider, the Margot Robbie starrer raked in $18.2 million over the weekend from 12,852 screens in 75 international territories. The film currently stands at a total earning of $1.34 billion whereas, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 has a lifetime earning of $1.31 billion. If this was not enough, Barbie might also soon surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in order to become the biggest film of the year at the global box office.

Take a look:

According to reports, Barbie needs another $18 million in its pocket to beat Super Mario’s worldwide total collection of $1.35 billion.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which starred Cillian Murphy in a lead role, was released on the same day as Barbie but currently stands at the $800 million mark at the global box office.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie, for the unversed, debuted with a record $162 million in its opening weekend domestically and earned $93 million in its second weekend, $53 million in its third weekend. Barbie also became the highest-grossing movie in the history of Warner Bros. at the domestic box office after overtaking The Dark Knight ($533 million).

Greta Gerwig’s film interestingly topped the weekend box office four times in a row and also peaked at the numero uno spot for 28 days straight before being dethroned by last week’s debutante, Blue Beetle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Oppenheimer Is Now Christopher Nolan’s Highest Earning Non-Batman Movie Beating Inception At The Domestic Box Office; The Reign Continues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News