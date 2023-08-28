The countdown has started for Jawan and all Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting to catch their beloved star on the big screen, especially after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. With 10 more days to go, box office predictions have started doing rounds, but this time, the film has to beat none other than SRK’s own previous best to emerge as another historical success. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen comeback (in a lead role) after a hiatus of 4 years. It had that crazy on-ground buzz, which got tremendously translated to box office numbers. This time too, the pre-release hype is high, and one can’t really predict about the crazy numbers SRK‘s next will on the board.

Out of all, there are 7 major box office records of Pathaan, Jawan will be aiming to beat as Shah Rukh Khan has set a bar too high to be surpassed for himself. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Worldwide opening day

Pathaan had taken an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office on day 1 by raking in 106 crores gross and also became the first Bollywood film to score a century on opening day. Jawan definitely has a huge potential to go well beyond 106 crores and post an unimaginable number.

Indian opening day

Pathaan is the highest Bollywood opener at the Indian box office, with 57 crores. Removing all other dubbed versions, the film also holds the biggest start ever for a Hindi film. With the holiday benefit of Janmashtami (7th September), the opening day of SRK’s recent film is going to become history.

Opening weekend (3-day)

Pathaan was a record smasher as it earned 166.75 crores in the first 3 days. It’s a big task for Jawan to topple and everything will depend on word-of-mouth.

Highest single day in India

Pathaan holds this record like a boss as it scored a colossal 70.50 crores on the Republic Day holiday. Will Jawan be able to cross it on its opening day with the Janmashtami holiday coming in? Let’s see.

Overseas lifetime

Pathaan enjoyed a solid response in overseas and became an all-time blockbuster by earning 402.58 crores gross (excluding phase 2 release). Jawan does have the potential to surpass it but everything depends on word-of-mouth.

Indian lifetime

In India, Pathaan holds the record of being the highest Bollywood grosser with 543.22 crores. For Jawan to cross this number it entirely depends on word-of-mouth.

What are your thoughts? Will Jawan be able to beat Pathaan at the box office? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

