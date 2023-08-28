Dream Girl 2 is set to be a good success at the box office. While it had already opened well on Friday and had grown in footfalls by the evening and night shows, it was crucial that collections grew well on Saturday and Sunday as well. After all there was always a fear that that the double digit opening didn’t come just due to the franchise factor and aggressive marketing/promotion and there was a need for genuine appreciation from the audience as well.

Thankfully that has happened, something that can be evidenced from the fact that it has gone past the 40 crores mark over the weekend. That’s the kind of number that a mid-budget film aims for in its first three days so that a lifetime of 75 crores is secured and Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey can rejoice that this would now happen indeed.

The film has been made at a mid-range budget which means soon it will start earning profits. Add to that satellite, OTT and music that has anyways been pre-sold at a very good price due to the franchise factor and we have yet another good commercial outing in hand.

Currently standing at 40.71 crores after bringing in 16 crores on Sunday, the Raaj Shaandilya and Ekta Kapoor film would be crossing 50 crores by tomorrow itself and then with Wednesday holiday of Raksha Bandhan there would be further jump coming in. The first score of the film will comfortably surpass the 60 crores mark and then with an open week ahead, it would make the most of the screens available for it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

