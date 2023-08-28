The month of September is going to be full of excitement. First, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to storm theatres, and towards the end, we’ll witness the arrival of a dinosaur, i.e. Prabhas’ Salaar. The film, even before the trailer arrives, is enjoying a terrific buzz on the ground, and it is expected to shatter some pre-existing box office records. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas’ last two films- Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu – turned out to be epic failures. Despite this, the actor’s star power is unaffected as the film is enjoying crazy enquiries for advance booking here. On the other hand, the audience in the USA is lucky as pre-sales are already open. There’s still a month to go for release, but the film is already showing signs of a rampage at ticket windows.

As per the latest box office update, Salaar has crossed the mark of $400K in advance booking in the USA. This is simply unbelievable, as the trailer and songs are yet to come out. At this pace, the film has a high chance of surpassing RRR’s $3.2 million from the USA premieres. Let’s see how the buzz escalates once the trailer is out.

Recently, some rumours about the film’s storyline were out. It is being said that Prabhas will take a brutal fight against the international mafia.

Scheduled to release on 28 September 2023, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be arriving in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

