Yes, it has done it. Gadar 2 is now officially the third highest grossing Hindi release ever, what with 439.95 crores under its belt. The film has gone past the entire lifetime of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) (434.70 crores) in merely 16 days and is destroying quite a few box office records on a rampage.

After two days of getting into a single digit score with Thursday and Friday collections turning out to be 8.40 crores and 7.10 crores respectively, Gadar 2 was back in the double digit zone, what with 13.75 crores coming in. Last year when the Yash starrer had released, it was the saviour for the industry as audiences were just not coming to theatres. There was a stray success or two but films were struggling to even have face saving collections, leave aside entering the 100 Crore Club.

This is when the Prashant Neel directed action drama smashed records across languages and while it did well in south as well, it was particularly impressive in Hindi with the numbers going past even Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

While one can’t appreciate KGF: Chapter 2 enough for the lifeline it gave to the industry, Gadar 2 has now occupied the third spot and is next only to Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) – (511 crores) and Pathaan (Hindi) (525 crores). Both the films are huge biggies and are the only occupants of the 500 Crore Club. While Gadar 2 will eventually reach there as well and join the prestigious club, it has to be seen how far does it go. We would know the answer in a week’s time for sure.

