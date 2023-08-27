It’s all green flags for Jawan that is winning hearts all across even before its big release. Advance booking has witnessed an earth-shattering response in Mumbai, with thousands of tickets sold out within minutes. But the magic is spread worldwide, especially in the USA, where Shah Rukh Khan starrer is knocking out of the park. Will Pathaan mania be replicated? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Shah Rukh Khan delivered the best innings of his life with Pathaan, which went on to earn 1060 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It was his comeback film after he was forced to reconsider his choices with back-to-back disappointments, including Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, amongst others.

As per a tweet by Nishit Shaw, Jawan has already earned over $225K gross via presales in USA/ Canada. Texas and California are witnessing the best trends from the north of the USA, accumulating about $200K by themselves.

The numbers so far have been much better than Pathaan, and with Canada expected to rise better, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan is set for a big explosion. Celebrations are in order and one can only imagine the huge feat it will achieve with 11 days still to go in advance booking!

Meanwhile, Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Other big names like Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in special appearances.

