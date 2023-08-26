Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): While Hindi Box Office this month saw a tsunami of audiences all reaching out to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 and it was seeming a tough battle for Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, seems like this ship was anything else than Titanic since it has successfully sailed amids the unsure mammoth waves of superstars like Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.

Ayushmann had a dull run at the Box Office in the past year. However, seems like Dream Girl sequel was the film, which would bring back his box office charm. Part 1 was a super duper hit finishing its lifetime at 139.7 crore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now despite Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 being on a rampage spree, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 holding the fort strong and Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani still earning in multiplexes, Dream Girl 2 has passed the pressure test with flying colors with a decent opening.

According to the early estimates, Dream Girl 2 has taken a good jump at the Box Office on day 2, Saturday, 26 August. The film collected in the range of 12-14 crore owing to the positive word of mouth.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday’s film opened on Friday, 25 August with a collection of 10.6 crore and owing to a positive word of mouth, the film promises a great weekend already.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (13 Days To Go): Shah Rukh Khan Gearing Up For A Monstrous Start In The USA, Creates A Record In Europe With A Release In The Largest IMAX Screen Of The World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News