Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 16 (Early Trends): When it was reported many weeks ago that the Independence weekend would be a blast at the Hindi Box Office with three films clashing, fans were excited and film enthusiasts were worried thinking about the losses. However, with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal eventually walking out of the clash, Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 was the hashtag that kept trending since the announcements. Ever since Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar decided to clash at the box office, people had no clue what the results would be.

On one hand, it was Akshay Kumar who generally has won almost every Independence Day clash he has been into and won hearts with his portrayal as Lord Krishna in Oh My God. Whereas on the other hand it was Sunny Deol who has a separate fan base after he turned a National hero with the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly on August 11 it was Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2, two sequels which were much awaited and had proved their worth with their previous films. But what came as a surprise was the reactions to these films. As audiences welcomed both the films, the Industry waited with bated breath with for their Box Office performances. Gadar 2 hit the ball out of the park with a 40 crore opening while OMG 2 proved its worth with a 10 crore opening.

According to the early trends of 16th day at the Box Office for both the films, Gadar has performed phenomenally on Saturday, 26 August as well and collected in the range of 11-13 crore. While OMG 2 has taken a jump from Friday’s 2 crores to collect in the range of 3-4 crore on Saturday. On the 15th day of its release, which was a Friday, third for the films, Gadar 2 earned, 7.1 crore. Both the films are looking forward to another profitable weekend. In fact, the film now aims at a whopping 500 crore club

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar 2 went on a rampage spree at the box office since inception. The film collected 134 crore in its first weekend and closed the week at 284 crore. Currently, the film stands at 426 crore with a super duper hit tag but refuses to slow down even after 15 thunderous days at the Box Office.

Coming to OMG 2, the Amit Rai film on s*x education starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead with Akshay Kumar playing a very special role as Lord Shiva, started growing as soon as it was released and received a brilliant word of mouth. OMG 2 started with 10.2 crore, with a rocket speed growth making the film collect 43.1 crore at the Box office and completing the week at 85 crore, much more than its reported budget of around 65 crore.

While everyone waited for the result of the Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 battle, both the films emerged as deserving winners aiming at brilliant lifetime business with phenomenal numbers and seems like both will slow down only after Shah Rukh Khan makes a smashing entry at the Box Office with Jawan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (13 Days To Go): Shah Rukh Khan Gearing Up For A Monstrous Start In The USA, Creates A Record In Europe With A Release In The Largest IMAX Screen Of The World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News