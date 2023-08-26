After collecting 2.80 crores on Thursday, OMG 2 has held on well to score 2 crores* more on Friday. That’s the kind of hold that was required for the film to grow further all over again today and tomorrow, and this will now certainly happen since it’s a set affair now with steady inflow of audiences. In fact this was seen on Friday evening and night shows as well, many of which were going houseful despite Dream Girl 2 playing next door. Both the films are catering to multiplex audiences but still, OMG 2 is not giving up.

The film has now collected 128.42 crores* and in the process the lifetime score of Rustom (128 crores) has been surpassed in mere 15 days. The Akshay Kumar starrer has now entered the list of his Top-10 grossers ever and as you read this, even Airlift has been surpassed. In fact by tomorrow, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and

Rowdy Rathore would be history as well, which means OMG 2 would be sitting comfortably at No. 7 spot.

These are the Top-10 Akshay Kumar grossers:

Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores Good Newwz – 205.14 crores Mission Mangal – 203 crores Sooryavanshi – 196 crores 2.0 [Hindi] – 189 crores Kesari – 154.42 crores Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 134.25 crores Rowdy Rathore – 133 crores Airlift – 129 crores OMG 2 – 128.42 crores*

Kesari stands at 154.42 crores and it would be a major challenge for OMG 2 to surpass that mark. Still, for a film like this with an A certificate and also competing with Gadar 2 which is an all time blockbuster, OMG 2 has done well enough to reach where it is currently, something that would make Akshay Kumar proud.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

