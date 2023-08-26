It was a very good Friday for Gadar 2 as the film saw minimal drop coming its way. On Thursday the film had collected 8.40 crores and Friday numbers came to 7.10 crores, which is quite good.

In any case there would have been a Thursday to Friday drop and here there is Dream Girl 2 releasing as well which has taken a good opening. Even in light of that if Gadar 3 has taken this kind of start then one can well imagine the kind of traction it has been enjoying.

In fact it would be very interesting to see how Gadar 2 and Dream Girl 2 battle it out on Saturday and Sunday since there is good probability of former ending up collecting more as single screens.

This is where mass masala films grow over the weekend and Gadar 2 will pretty much stay on to be the first choice. It’s a given that the film will get into double digit score today and if the growth is just like last week then it could well surpass Dream Girl 2 today.

A good hold like this has further ensured that the film will now stay on contention for entry into the 500 Crore Club. That would be the first step now before one starts thinking about Baahubali: The Conclusion and Pathaan lifetime. Currently standing at 426.20 crores, the film will certainly go past the 450 crores by the close of this weekend.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

