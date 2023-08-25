Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 15 (Early Trends): Today marks the third Friday Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s period action drama and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam’s comedy-drama film about s*x education in Indian schools hit screens. After two weeks of impressing at the BO, they continued to rope in the audience.

In the two weeks, the Anil Sharma-directed has been leading when it comes to its box office collections being compared to Amit Rai’s film. And Week 3 seems to be following a similar trend. Scroll below to know how much they earned on their third Friday, as per the latest reports.

As per the early trends details flowing in, both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are holding well at the box office and still drawing in audiences. According to the report, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film has earned Rs 6-7 crore* on Day 15 of its release, and the Akshay Kumar starrer has minted Rs 1.5-2.5 crore* today. These numbers take the collections of the Anil Sharma directorial to Rs 425.10-426.10 crore and that of Amit Rai’s film to Rs 127.67-128.67 crore.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 closed its Week 2 collection with an astonishing Rs 419.10 crore, and the Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2 collected an impressive Rs 126.42 crore.

Released On August 11, both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have performed well at the box office, with the former entering the Rs 400 crore club in 12 days and the latter making it to the Rs 100 crore club as well. The film will not be competing with Dream Girl 2 at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

