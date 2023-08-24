Gadar 2 Box Office VS OMG 2 Day 14 (Early Trends): Two weeks ago – on August 11, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-led period action drama and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam’s comedy-drama film about s*x education in Indian schools hit screens. As Week 2 wraps, both films aren’t showing signs of slowing down.

Despite the significant clash at the BO, both films have managed to hold their own and continue drawing in audiences. While the Anil Sharma film is leading when it comes to box office collections, the Amit Rai directorial is being praised by fans. Both sequels have turned out to be exceptional at the ticket windows, and the films’ likely earnings on Day 14 are mentioned below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends details flowing in, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are doing well at the box office despite seeing a slight expected dip. According to the report, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film earned Rs 7-9 crore* and Akshay Kumar’s film Rs 2.50-3.50 crore* on Thursday. When added to the collections of the previous days, these numbers account for the Anil Sharma directorial earning Rs 417.70-419.70 crore and the Amit Rai film amassing Rs 125.67-126.67 crore.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 have both performed well at the box office, with the former entering the Rs 400 crore club after 12 days at the box office and the latter making it to the Rs 100 crore club.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office Day 13: Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel’s Mass Entertainer Scores In Double-Digits Yet Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News