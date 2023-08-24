Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer has taken the world by storm. The film – starring Cillian Murphy as the titular character and Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr & Florence Pugh – released alongside Barbie on July 21 and has already earned over $720 million. With this impressive number, it has now achieved a milestone.

As per reports, the film is now in the Top 5 of the highest-grossing R-rated movies globally of all time. Read on to know more about it and which films it is likely to take over soon.

As per a Collider report, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has now climbed into the list of the Top 5 R-rated movies of all time at the global box office. The film, which passed the $700 million milestone worldwide last Friday, finished its fifth weekend with a global collection of over $718 million. Having earned $286 million domestically and around $433 million from overseas territories, the film’s worldwide collection is nearly $720 million. This earning puts it at the number five spot, dethroning the 2017 horror blockbuster IT.

The four movies currently leading the chart as the highest-grossing R-rated films are – in increasing order, The Matrix Reloaded ($738 million), Deadpool ($781 million), Deadpool 2 ($786 million) and Joker ($1.066 billion). As per the website, the current trends indicate Oppenheimer has the potential to overtake The Matrix 2 and both the Ryan Reynolds-led superhero films before its box office run ends. If the Christopher Nolan film successfully does it, it will likely finish as the second-biggest R-rated movie of all time. This is an incredible feat for a three-hour-long epic about the end of the world.

The movies that make up the Top 10 of the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movies globally are – in decreasing order, IT ($701 million), Chinese film Detective Chinatown 3 ($699 million), The Passion of the Christ ($622 million), Logan ($614 million) and The Hangover Part II ($586 million).

