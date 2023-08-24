Trust BTS’ Kim Tae Hyung aka V to cue major fashion goals with his every outing. The Bangtan Boy is currently in Japan for the CELINE reopening at Omotesando, Tokyo. From sporting one CELINE t-shirt on every occasion on RUN BTS episodes to becoming the brand ambassador of luxury wear, V has come a long way and so have his fashion choices. During his recent appearance at the Tokyo event, V made a s*xy statement with a refreshing look while also oozing his quintessential effervescent charm. We are breaking down his entire look for you below. Keep Scrolling!

BTS V is the last one of the lot to make his solo debut with his upcoming album titled ‘Layover’ which will unleash the other side of the artist. Amid his packed schedule, V’s recent citing came as a treat to the sore eyes of his fans aka ARMYs who camped outside the Tokyo airport to get one glimpse of their Winter Bear.

TaeTae recently stole the night away with his stunning appearance in a denim jacket with a white t-shirt (not his iconic Celine one) underneath that he paired with form-fitting black leather pants. The Chelsea boots added to his tall frame while also drawing attention to his gorgeous legs. For the oomph factor, V added a scarf around his neck, reminding him of Al Pacino’s iconic Godfather look.

He aced his signature leaf perm hairstyle which enjoys another fanbase and became a Gen Z trend in South Korea. The singer-actor rested his hands in his back pocket as he posed for the camera. Take a look below:

V of BTS in new photo. pic.twitter.com/fYASMNtWtn — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 24, 2023

Fans were so not ready for s*xy V’s comeback as they had a meltdown in the comment section swooning over this magnetic force of a man. “He looks like a final fantasy character,” one user wrote, while another mentioned, “HE IS THE KING.”

BTS V often gets titled the most handsome male artist in the world who possesses an impeccable sartorial sense as well. From oversized Tees to Tuxedos to layered fits, there’s no fashion trend that V hasn’t explored. His steal-worthy looks are definitely inspiring an entire generation and we cannot wait for more of his stylish appearances as he embarks on his solo journey with ‘Layover’.

