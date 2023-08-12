South Korean culture is rapidly spreading across the world. Be it their entertainment industry or food and fashion, South Koreans are leading the way. However, reports are rife that nowadays, there are a lot of people, irrespective of gender, who want to look like their favourite K-pop idols or K-drama actors.

And apparently, the two of the most requested faces are BTS’ Jin and actor-singer Cha Eun Woo. Well, did you know about this? A doctor has now spilled beans about the same in an interview. Read on to be more informed about it.

As per a recent survey, doctors revealed that BTS Jin and True Beauty actor-ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo are the common requests for facial plastic surgery, including nose, eyes and jawline. Dr Choi Hyun, a plastic surgeon had talked about the same and shared as quote in Guardian Life, “Jin and Cha Eunwoo have very symmetrical and well-proportioned features. They also have a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ that makes them stand out from the crowd.”

The doctor further added, “K-pop idols are often seen as the epitome of beauty and perfection. This can lead some people to want to emulate their looks through plastic surgery.” Then, Dr Choi warned, “It’s important to remember that plastic surgery is not a magic bullet. It can help you to achieve a more symmetrical or proportioned look, but it won’t change your entire appearance.”

Apparently, other than Jin and Cha Eun Woo, there’s a popular demand for plastic surgery among male clients to look like BTS V, BTOB Yook Sungjae, and EXO Sehun.

Getting under the knife is not new for anyone, but trying to look like one’s favourite actor or singer is growing rapidly with the popularity of K-pop mania. What do you think?

