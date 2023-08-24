Zendaya needs no introduction. One of the versatile actresses who won back-to-back awards for her acting skills is known for her style statements as well. Thank God she ain’t a model. Otherwise, she would have given quite a run for money to all the supermodels of Hollywood with her fashion sense and channelling her inner divaness. She enjoys a massive fanbase of 184 million followers on Instagram, and often shares her fashion journey on her social media platform.

From featuring Spider-Man movies to serving a drug abuse character in Euphoria, to becoming a brand ambassador for Bulgari, and many more – you name it, and Zen would do it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about her fashion sense, Zendaya made sure to look hottest in her latest fashion photoshoot for Elle Magazine. So, without wasting any time, let’s discuss her looks from the shoot, which I liked the most. Scroll and check it out!

For this look, Zendaya opted for a black leather and velvet finish body-hugging corsetry-look dress from Ralph Lauren’s collection. She flashed her curvy figure and cleav*ge through it. Zen accessorised the look with Bulgari jewellery. She wore a pair of diamond ear studs, a layered bracelet and a finger ring.

It was her bold makeup that made her look so sensuous. She wore a full coverage foundation with contoured and blushed cheeks, bronzed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and completed with a bold maroon lip shade. She tied her hair in a long braid, giving more edge to the look. Zendaya’s look resembled a lot like Halle Berry‘s catwoman look. It seems Zen can easily take the legacy forward as she flaunted her inner cat energy in this outfit and look!

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

For the next look, Zen wore a Louis Vuitton outfit. The dress featured numerous poke holes, and it was studded with black beads. Zendaya flaunted her s*xy, smooth legs in it, and it was her bold red lips that stole the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Well, what are your thoughts about Zendaya’s fashion photoshoot looks for Elle? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Business Proposal Star Kim Sejeong’s Net Worth Revealed: From Debuting As A K-Pop Idol To Ruling Over Hearts With Her Acting, The Actress Has Made Her Fortune In Millions & Living Life With Modesty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News