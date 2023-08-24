Katy Perry is one of the world’s most successful and famous singers, with a global fan following. The Roar singer is known for her singing skills and fashion sense, and has made some of the most iconic red carpet appearances over the years. Today, we bring you a throwback to when she got candid after her separation with partner Orlando Bloom and spoke about her intimate s*x life. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katy enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 204 million followers on Instagram. She’s currently focusing on motherhood and shares a daughter with partner Orlando named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, in 2017, Katy Perry amicably separated from partner Orlando Bloom, and their romance rekindled after a few months. However, in an interview with The Sun, Katy got naughty about her intimate life and spilled the beans on the same.

The singer said, “I can’t speak to those of you in your Forties, but I bet (s*x) great. And it’s fun, and it’s consensual, and it’s intimate. It’s so much fun if it’s consensual and beautiful.”

Katy Perry is one celebrity who wears her heart on her sleeves and is always candid and down-to-earth around fans.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the Roar tied the knot with Orlando Bloom in 2019 on Valentine’s Day and announced her pregnancy in March 2020. She also happens to be a judge on the reality show American Idol and often makes headlines for it.

What are your thoughts on Katy Perry getting candid about her s*x life back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

