OMG 2 has almost touched the 125 crores mark in 13 days, what with its overall total standing at 124.17 crores*. The film could well have achieved this feat completely but then missed out by just a few lakhs since there have been these regular weekdays drops. That said, it would be anyways have a good ring to it with 125 crores accomplished in two weeks flat and as you read this, it has already happened.

The film brought in 3 crores* more on Wednesday and will bring in another 2.50 crores at least today, which will be a good add-on number before it enters the third week. The film has a very good count of screens and shows for it in the second week, especially in light of Gadar 2 being on rampage. However in the third week it would see a cut for itself as Dream Girl 2 would be seeing a very good release at the multiplexes and that means a reduction from OMG 2 quota.

That won’t be much of an issue though for the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer since its anyways going to see restricted footfalls for itself as majority of target audiences have watched it, which means the occupancy rate would be much higher at the limited screens where it would play on. The film is a clean success, and once it surpasses the 150 crores mark, it will qualify as a big hit.

