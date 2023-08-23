Gadar 2 Box Office VS OMG 2 Day 13 (Early Trends): The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-led period action drama and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam’s comedy-drama film about s*x education in Indian schools aren’t slowing down. Despite a major clash at the BO on August 11, both films have been making records and holding strong – even as Week 2 inches towards an end.

While the Anil Sharma film has been a fan favourite since Day 1, the Amit Rai directorial is standing strong thanks to positive reviews by the audiences. While both the sequels have turned out to be exceptional at the ticket windows, scroll below to know how much they earned today as per the latest details.

As per the early trends details flowing in, both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are holding well at the box office. According to the report, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film has earned Rs 8-10 crore* and Akshay Kumar film Rs 3-4 crore* on Day 13 of its release. These numbers take the collections of the Anil Sharma directorial to Rs 408.70-410.70 crore and that of Amit Rai’s film to Rs 124.17-125.17 crore.

Gadar 2 entered the Rs 400 crore club after 12 days at the box office – it collected Rs 400.70 crore. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is also part of the Rs 100 crore club, with a total collection of Rs 121.17 crore on Day 12. While the Sunny Deol starrer has seen a dip in the daily collections, the film is still strong at the box office and isn’t showing signs of crashing. The Yami Gautam-Pankaj Tripathi film also refuses to drop its performance at the BO.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

