Gadar 2 Box Office VS OMG 2 Day 12 (Early Trends): Despite entering the second week, both films continue to rule the theatres and how! Ever since the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam starrer and Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-led have hit the theatres on August 11 facing a major box office clash, they have been breaking and making records like never before. Gadar 2 has been garnering an expected response and is leading the race as compared to OMG 2. Both the sequels have turned out to be exceptional ending the draught for Bollywood for a long time.

Amid all the love and appreciation, Sunny Deol is also making headlines for apparently giving his nod for the 2002 film Maa Tujhe Salaam. Recently, the film’s maker confirmed the same and said Sunny is ready and they will soon begin working on the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the Early Trends flowing in, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have been holding well at the box office. Reportedly, Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers have earned decent numbers at the box office. While Anil Sharma’s directorial has earned Rs 10-12 crore* while Amit Rai’s film collected Rs 3-4 crore* at the box office on the 12th day of its release, making it a total of Rs 398.60-401.60 crore* and Rs 120.67-121.67 crore*, respectively.

Gadar 2 which earned Rs 388.60 crore till yesterday, will enter 400 crore club within just 12 days. On the other hand, OMG 2, which earned Rs 117.67 crore, stays pretty much on the same lines as day 11. This is an amazing trendline, better than the producers must’ve predicted.

Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated OMG 2 with 3.5 stars and an excerpt from the review read, “A wise man once said “We all know the dangers of sequels. Lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place too often, and think you’ve got to move beyond it, go the extra mile and have the courage not to just repeat the first one.” The man was Kingsman’s (the good one) Harry Hart Colin Firth and it kind of fits in well with a film that is important but somewhere suffers from the SCS (nope, not the rare congenital disorder) ‘Sequel Comparison Syndrome’. Let’s filter out the similarities first, Akshay Kumar is in a god-like avatar but this time he chooses to help not an atheist like Kanji Lal Mehta (Paresh Rawal) but this time it’s his favourite devotee Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi).”

On the other hand we also watched, reviewed and rated Gadar 2 with 1 star and an excerpt from the review read, “The year is 1971, 24 years after what happened in the classic cult film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) is the national hero living a simple life with his son Jeetay (Utkarsh Sharma) and wife Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) singing ‘Udd Jaa Kale Kaava’ to give the ultimate satisfaction to wifey (or that’s how it looks from her face in that song). He casually keeps meeting Army’s Colonel & gets hired to be a CHT (Civil Hired Transport).”

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Welcome 3’s 300 Crore Box Office Potential Made Anil Kapoor Demand 18 Crore Getting Him Ousted Along With Nana Patekar? &”Welcome Is Welcome Because Of Majnu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News