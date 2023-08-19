Ameesha Patel has been basking in the success of Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster. The film has been a massive hit at the box office, and her performance has been praised by audiences who adore her in the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster. The actress recently caught herself in a controversy when she talked about the non-payment of dues from Gadar 2 producers. Now, the actress in an over-excited interview, seems to have done the unthinkable again.

While the film is being lauded everywhere and is on a rampage at the Box Office, Ameesha was asked if there is anything she would like to change in the movie. And the actress actually had a suggestion, and she thought it would have worked for the film it seems.

In an interview with ETimes, Ameesha Patel was asked if there is anything she would like to change in Gadar 2. The actress replied, “Nothing really but I wish I was the editor. I would have edited and re-edited few things and made it maybe crisper.” Her statement is again grabbing a lot of headlines as it validates all those statements about the film, which say that they cannot understand why and how it is working!

Gadar 2 portrays Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena and Tara Singh’s life with their son Jeete and the story moves forward in the same manner as it did in Gadar 2. Some critics even felt that the film should have been released 2- years ago since it still lives in that era of cinema and filmmaking.

Talking about Ameesha, her journey to Gadar 2 has been a long and winding one. She made a thunderous acting debut in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan, replacing Kareena Kapoor, which was a huge success. However, her subsequent films did not fare as well, and she went through a period of struggle in the mid-2000s.

Ameesha has always grabbed headlines for her statements. Now, her wish of being the editor of Gadar 2 seems to hint that she might have had some brilliant ideas for the film starring Sunny Deol.

At the box office, Gaar 2 has crossed 300 crores and is still counting, The film is eyeing to be the highest grosser of the year with probably Sunny Deol’s biggest film of his career!

