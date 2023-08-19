OMG 2, the sequel to Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and others, has already been breaking records at the box office since its theatrical release despite tough competition between Gadar 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, as we have been talking about Akshay Kumar’s fees and how he didn’t charge a single penny, let’s talk about the star cast’s salary, who took home how much.

In OMG 2, while Pankaj Tripathi takes the lead, it’s Akshay who portrays Lord Shiva’s character. Yami Gautam played a lawyer’s character. Scroll ahead to get the scoop about the cast’s salary, as it’s been revealed now!

As per reports, Amit Rai’s OMG 2 had a controlled budget, just like its prequel and apparently, the film was covered within Rs 65 crore. Here’s who earned what!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay, who generally charges around Rs 50 to 100 crore per film, he didn’t charge a penny for OMG 2. There were reports that the actor had taken Rs 35 crores for his portrayal, but the producer Ajit Andhare denied those reports. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he revealed, “The reports of the budget of OMG 2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay (Kumar) didn’t charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film.”

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He, in the film, places his belief in Lord Shiva. As per reports, the actor generally charges Rs 2 or 3 crore per film. But as per English Jagran, the actor had demanded Rs 5 crore, which is approximately 7.69% of the 65 crore budget of the movie.

Yami Gautam

Yami plays an attorney against Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2. According to English Jagran, Gautam demanded a staggering Rs 8 crore for her role in the film.

For the unversed, Arun Govil charged Rs 50 lakh, and Govind Namdev took home Rs 40 lakh for their contribution to the film, as mentioned in the report of BollywoodMDB.

What are your thoughts after knowing OMG 2’s star cast salary? Let us know.

