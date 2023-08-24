Dream Girl 2 releases tomorrow, and by the look of things, it’s set to take a good start at the box office. The vibes are all right, and the fact that it has been able to make some noise around itself despite Gadar 2 emerging as an all-time blockbuster and OMG 2 being a success as well is a testimony to the fact that as a brand, Ekta Kapoor and Raj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl is doing well.

In fact, one has to give it to the marketing and promotion team of Dream Girl 2, which started its innovative campaign months back and then, over a period of time, kept the publicity just right with neither being too much on your face nor being overconfident of just letting the franchise do the talking. In fact, the message was conveyed to the audiences quite clearly about the genre and subject of the film and what it truly stands for, something that’s more exciting to catch in theatres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The advance booking for the film is in the right direction, which means Ayushmann Khurrana is set to have his best opening since the release of An Action Hero, Doctor G, Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Before the pandemic, he did have some very good openers in the form of Dream Girl, Bala and Badhaai Ho, and fortunately for him, ‘achche din’ are going to be back with Dream Girl 2, what with an opening day of 9-10 crores on the cards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Japan): SS Rajamouli’s Blockbuster Is Now Just 17 Crores Away From Hitting The 1300 Crore Milestone, Watched By Over 15 Lakh People

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News