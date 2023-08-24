It was yet another very good day for Gadar 2 as it continued its double-digit run on Wednesday as well. That’s the 13th day in a row that the film has been collecting in double digits, which is excellent. The film brought in 10 crores more, and it’s clear that the film will have a very good third weekend as well now.

That said, today will turn out to be an odd day when the collections will get into single digits. Had the film maintained around 15 crores on Monday, then even with regular falls the collections would have been at least 10 crores today as well. However, once the numbers came to 13.50 crores on Monday, which, by the way, was a very good number, there was always a chance that on Thursday, the film would get into 9-10 crores range.

As such, all of this wouldn’t really matter for an all-time blockbuster like Gadar 2, but when a film is chasing the target of being the highest Hindi grosser ever in India, then this kind of trend has to be looked at quite closely. The film is still a little over 100 crores away from Pathaan‘s lifetime score in Hindi, and with 410.70 crores under its belt, it has a distance to cover. There is Dream Girl 2 releasing tomorrow, and hence, it has to be seen how big the third weekend turns out to be for the Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma film.

