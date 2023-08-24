Shah Rukh Khan is all to create a riot at the box office yet again with his highly-anticipated Jawan. After making a smashing comeback with his 1000 crore worth super-success, Pathaan, the superstar is returning on the big screen. As the countdown has begun, the advance booking has been made open at several locations. So, let’s check out the report of the USA!

The upcoming action entertainer marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. The actor is joining forces for the first time with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The pre-release buzz has been huge, especially after the success of prevue and first two songs- Zinda Banda and Chaleya. And it’s all getting translated to box office pre-sales.

Just like Pathaan, the advance booking for Jawan has been made open in overseas first. As the buzz is huge, the film is enjoying phenomenal response in the advance booking. Speaking of the USA, as per box office tracker Nishit Shaw, the pre-sales have hit the mark of $165K (as per yesterday’s update). This is simply amazing as the numbers are ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan.

For the unversed, Pathaan had reached the same figure 5 days before its release. The same number is achieved by Jawan 15 days ago, which speaks volumes about its craze in the international market. So, it’s clear that Shah Rukh Khan is competing with himself and is geared up to post an earth-shattering worldwide opening yet again.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

