Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wittiest superstars this country has seen. He does not mince his words when it comes to owning his art, something he has worked upon so hard. He is an asset to the Film Industry and he also proudly flaunts it. Another thing he proudly flaunts is his superstardom which he humbly accepts but willingly puts to display whenever required.

He once, in an interview, flaunted his acting prowess and his superstardom comparing the two and claimed that people are so in awe of his stardom that they might have never realised that he is the best actor this country has ever seen. Not only this, he went on to flaunt his body of work in the same interview.

During a conversation with NDTV, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Even though people may not believe it, I would like to declare I’m the most versatile actor this country has ever seen. With due respect to everybody who’s acted in this country you know, I’ve done an Asoka, I’ve done Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, I have Paheli, My Name Is Khan, Chak De India, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Chamatkaar, and you keep on counting. And I have done enough genres, given the parameters of commercial cinema.”

He even talked about how he has managed to play anti-heroes and made them turn them heroes instead. The Pathaan actor said, “When normally people only played hero types, I’ve come and played an actor hero type at least to give some character to the hero, instead of just being a hero. And I’m lucky enough that those have also been accepted as a hero. But I’m you know, I’ve never really gone out. Yeah in Raees I come out of smoke, I enter in Don like a king, I jump from a plane, I fight, I romance, I beat up people, I get beaten up, I played the bad guy which nobody else has done when I started and I still do it given a chance. I’ve done a Fan which is completely strangely mentally disturbing space, but I’m lucky to be such a big star that nobody’s noticed my acting yet. I am really happy, I love it.”

However, the internet was not very convinced with the tall claims made by SRK. In fact the video, which was shared on a Reddit thread received a lot of criticism and people even called the actor arrogant and rude. A user mocked him and wrote, “Amitabh N Kamal Hassan Say Yeh Jo Maal Phoonkta hain..hunko bhi mangta hai.” Another comment read, “There is a very thin line between confidence and arrogance.” A third comment said, “Yes but he is like Tony Stark, GOOD at being a narcissist and has a significant fan following to fuel the same.” A fourth one wrote, “I agree, he really is. He really feeds his in his own ego and thinks he really is the king.”

Redditors even mentioned actor who are better equipped with talent than SRK. A comment read, “Mohanlal has more diverse roles in 1986 than SRK in his entire career.” Another one wrote, “Bruh? Kamal Hassan is far off, Saif has probably done more varied roles than SRK.” A user pointed out, “He gets a pass for his arrogance under the “witty” tag and his tharakpan under the “charming” tag.”

An angry Redditor wrote, “I’d like to formally go on record and say BULLSH*T.” Someone mocked SRK’s guts and wrote, “SRK said all that during promotions of JHMS? Oofff … not the best time to toot your own horn!”

For the unversed, Sunny Deol recently in an interview said, “Papa ne jaisa cinema kiya, aaj tak kisi ne aisa cinema nahin kiya. He’s an actor who has given super-hits in all genres. Is there any actor today who can claim that he did comedy, drama, action, emotional films and all of them worked? Aaj ke zamane mein ek bhi aisa actor nahin aur pehle ke zamane mein bhi nahin tha.”

Now Shah Rukh Khan’s viral video went viral amidst Sunny Deol’s tall claims which were considered indirect jibes at Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

You can watch SRK’s video here.

