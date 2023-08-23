The golden era of Bollywood is back with the massive success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have minted respectable figures, Gadar 2 has emerged as a blockbuster, wreaking havoc at the box office. The who’s who of Bollywood is in complete awe of Gadar actor Sunny Deol’s superstardom and has flocked to theatres to watch the second instalment of the 90s cult classic. Joining the bandwagon was Dimple Kapadia who was spotted coming out of a theatre after watching Gadar 2.

A video of Dimple Kapadia existing at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai after watching Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has gone viral which has caught netizens’ attention for various reasons. For those who don’t know, Dimple and Sunny go way back; their rumoured relationship has been the talk of the Tinseltown for over two decades now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some eagle-eyed internet users were also quick to notice Dimple was seen donning Sunny’s bucket hat which the latter has been spotted wearing on numerous occasions. Well, bucket hats have been in trend for quite some time now, and even if it were indeed Sunny’s, Dimple did justice to it by pairing it with an oversized shirt and black baggy pants. She was seen sporting glasses, sneakers and also carried a bag.

Take a look at Dimple Kapadia’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The video went viral in no time and netizens were seen having a field day teasing Dimple Kapadia. While some users wondered whether she watched Gadar 2 or OMG 2 starring her son-in-law Akshay Kumar, many expressed confidence that she has extended her support to Sunny. One user playfully wrote, “Pehla Pyaar Aakhir Bhulaaye Nahin Bhoolta,” while another mentioned, “She came to watch the love of her life.”

Dimple and Sunny have remained unfazed by the rumours of their alleged relationship as they continued to do their thing, delivering some remarkable performances on the acting front. However, every once in a while, their private lives manage to pique the interest of Bollywood lovers. It’s worth mentioning that both Dimple and Sunny were married when their relationship rumours first surfaced.

Coming back to Gadar 2, after passing the Monday test with flying colours, the film added 12.10 crores on Tuesday, taking the overall collection to Rs 400.70 crore. Along with Sunny Deol, the film, directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Ameesha Patel.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 4: Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On Kartik Aaryan Initially Replacing Akshay Kumar & Criticism Around It, “Once People Watch A Film, They Forget All The Backlashes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News