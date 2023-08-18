Ameesha Patel makes a comeback to the big screens with her iconic movie Gadar’s sequel Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, and while the movie received mixed reactions from the audience, it has been roaring at the box office since its release. While the actress is basking in the glory of that success, she recently talked about rejecting many Bollywood films for a reason. Scroll ahead to read further.

Ameesha had made a big name since her debut with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and carved a path for herself in the industry. Her beauty, acting skills and quirky nature were enough to captivate the audience’s hearts. Now, in Gadar 2 as well, the actress has held her aura in every sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After becoming a big name in Bollywood after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel had received many superstar-driven big-budgeted Bollywood films, but apparently, the actress had turned them down. While talking about it in an interview with ETimes, she revealed that she couldn’t regret rejecting films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte, Munnabhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan’s Tere Naam for a reason.

Stating that Ameesha Patel revealed, “There were lots of films I couldn’t do. I turned them down because of date issues so I couldn’t regret it.” Going further in the conversation, she added that there were many reasons why she couldn’t do these films, and one of them was being committed to other projects. She said, “I had already committed.”

On the other hand, after Ameesha rejected the offers, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte starred Rani Mukerji as the female lead, while Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS feature Gracy Singh and in Tere Naam, we saw Bhumika Chawla with Salman Khan.

Did you know about this? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Salary In 32 Years Has Jumped By 2,999,900%, Taking A 3X Hike In Just The Last 7 Years From Making Almost Rs 3/Second For A 2-Hour Shoot To Rs 434/ Second For A 40-Day Shoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News