There is a saying that early life defines his choices in later life. And, if Bollywood is considered, then it has to be actor Govinda who completely proves the saying. The 59-year-old actor, who shone across the vast Bollywood horizon from 1986 to 2000, grew up in poverty, witnessing his family’s struggle. During the ’80s and ’90s, Govinda, who was considered to be a mass-entertainer, has been one of the most successful actors in the film industry.

The ‘Hero No.1’ actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 1986, is known for his slapstick comedy and dancing skills. For almost 15 years, at a stretch, Govinda has delivered hit after hit and entertained the audience with those superhit blockbuster films, including ‘Raja Bau’, ‘Kismat’, ‘Bade Miyaan Chhote Miyaan’ and others.

Govinda was also quite popular for his eversmiling personality, however, there was one occasion when the actor lost his cool and slapped a fan. Yes, you read that right. Back in 2008, when the ‘Coolie No.1’ actor was filming Ganesh Acharya’s film ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’ at Goregaon’s Filmistan studio, he slapped a fan. While the shooting was going on, the fan named Santosh Rai was seated behind the cast and in between shots, the actor turned towards the fan and asked who he was.

When the fan replied that he had come to the studio to watch the shoot, the Hum actor slapped him in a fit of unprovoked rage. The news was highly reported by the media and many of the fans were utterly disappointed with the actor. And soon the issue became political as Govinda was also an MP at that time.

However, later in an interview with Times of India, Govinda had revealed that he had punished the guy who tried to misbehave with female dancers on the sets of the film. The actor admitted, “Yes, I slapped him. The guy was trying to get too close to the girls. I felt that I had to take a stand.”

The incident turned out to be quite a chaos when the Maharashtra Minorities Front, a local organization, started urging people to inform them about the ‘Partner’ actor’s whereabouts. The Partner actor had said, “Opposition parties are harassing me. Little do they know that I had met Sonia Gandhi and clearly told her that I was working in my own way. I strongly feel that I have not received support from the police and the government.”

Later, Santosh Rai had also filed a case on Govinda and had also asked for an apology from Govinda. Rai had told Business Standard that he was in a state of shock. He said, “Imagine being hit by someone you considered God.” Later in 2016, Govinda had offered an unconditional apology along with Rs 5 lakhs to Rai.

