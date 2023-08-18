As we speak, the juggernaut of Gadar 2 is inches away from entering the 300-crore club at the Indian box office. Going by the craze and hype, Sunny Deol’s film might shock everyone by hitting the mark of 400 crores by the end of the second weekend and then beginning its chase for the 500 crores milestone.

At the age of 65, this is a new blockbuster innings in Sunny Deol’s film career and maybe he along with JP Dutta camp can capitalise on this moment. J.P Dutta is the director and co-producer of Border which was released in 1997 and the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri was tailor-made for Sunny Paaji.

The border was the story of India Pakistan war during the battle of Longewala. The movie was a blockbuster in 1997 and was high on patriotism with super hit music by Anu Malik and Aadesh Srivastava. Sunny Deol post-Gadar 2 has earned a new lease of life in movies and he should carefully pick up good roles and carry ahead the respect and admiration he commands among his fans.

We feel Border 2 should be the right path and Sunny playing an Army Officer will be what his fans who throng to the cinema for Gadar 2 will be interested to see Sunny Paaji in.

What can be Border 2 based on?

What immediately comes to my mind is India’s war with East Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh. A possible plot for the movie is the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which started when Pakistan’s air force launched Operation Chengiz Khan, a surprise attack on 11 Indian air bases that caused little damage and only delayed India’s air operations for a few hours. The attack provoked India to declare war on Pakistan and join the fight for East Pakistan’s freedom, along with the Bengali Nationalist Forces.

Border 2 could also show how India gained complete dominance in the war after 13 days, which forced East Pakistan to surrender on 16 December 1971 in Dhaka, the largest surrender in history after World War II. The war ended with the birth of a new country, Bangladesh. The Indian Army captured about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers as prisoners of war.

The movie could cast Sunny Deol as Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, the Indian Army Chief who led the 1971 war against Pakistan. He was the mastermind behind the ground campaign that crushed the Pakistani forces in East Pakistan and paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

Border 2 is likely to be a huge hit at the box office, given the theme and Sunny’s character. What do you think?

