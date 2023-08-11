Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a real-life tale of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities. The movie was heart-breaking but we’re shocked to learn that the actress was going through turmoil in her personal life while making the film. Scroll below for details as she speaks about her miscarriage for the first-ever time.

As most know, Rani is quite private about her personal life. She’s married to producer-director Aditya Chopra and is blessed with a daughter, Adira (8). The first pregnancy wasn’t a cakewalk either for the celebrity couple, whose first baby was born prematurely. She had to be kept in NICU as she was born two months early, and it was a tough time.

As per a report by Business Today, Rani Mukerji, during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, shared suffering a miscarriage just ahead of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She began, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs.”

The Ghulam actress continued, “Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Within 10 days of her miscarriage, Rani received a call from Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway producer Nikhil Advani. She continued, “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through.”

More power to Rani Mukerji!

