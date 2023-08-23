Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3 is grabbing a lot of attention these days. A few months ago, it was his other franchise Hera Pheri, which was in the news for the next installment of the film. Hera Pheri 3, which was strangely called Hera Pheri 4. The film grabbed headlines when Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar as the main lead of the film after the Samrat Prithviraj actor rejected the film. Even Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan stars in Hera Pheri 4.

As soon as the news broke, people started criticising the upcoming film and reasoned out that Hera Pheri is all about the trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty as Raju, Baburao and Shyam. Taking any of them out of the equation does not make sense at all.

After fans came to know that Hera Pheri’s Raju, Akshay Kumar has been replaced by Kartik Aaryan owing to Akshay not committing to the franchise anymore and Kartik enjoying success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a lot of strong reactions against the new casting cropped up. Next, thing everyone knew was Kartik getting dropped from the film and Akshay resuming his role in the franchise.

Now, Paresh Rawal, in a recent conversation with News 18, confirmed that Kartik Aaryan’s character in Hera Pheri 4 was not Akshay Kumar’s Raju. In fact, it was a completely fresh role. He said, “Kartik’s role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju. The premise of his character was different. One shouldn’t be afraid of backlashes. And once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes.”

Interestingly, earlier, there were reports that Firoz Nadiadwala has two drafts for Hera Pheri 4, one with OG cast where Akshay Kumar plays Raju and the other sans the superstar with Kartik Aaryan stepping in as Raju from another world and not replacing or reprising-Akshay-Kumar’s character. Paresh Rawal confirmed the same news.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar will also be a part of Welcome 3, where they reprise their initial roles. They are supposed to be a part of Hera Pheri 4 as well, with Suniel Shetty reprising his role as Shyam and Sanjay Dutt playing a special cameo.

