Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut are two of the most talented actors to exist in Bollywood who have one thing in common, and that’s their quirky personalities. Kangana is very fierce about her views and does not shy away from expressing them on social media. On the other hand, Ranveer, who is enjoying the good run of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has come under the limelight for his comment in a video clip where netizens feel he took an indirect jibe at the Queen actress.

Kangana often takes potshots at Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and some of the other A-list stars, but it seems like KJo wants a truce as he said he is excited about Ranaut’s Emergency, but the actress is definitely not convinced of him. So it would be safe to say that the Manikarnika actress will continue with her sharp tongue against the director.

Now, a clip of Ranveer Singh’s interview from Anupama Chopra’s interview has been going around on Reddit, where he talks about the improvisation of dialogues that take place while filming. While speaking about that, he reportedly revealed that Karan Johar wanted to give credit to him for the additional dialogues, but he declined it and said, “But I was like ‘No no I don’t want that’. It’s our (actors’) responsibility to take something and better it. If you can’t, what are you doing there? So, I don’t want any additional dialogue credit. I know there are some actors who have taken it, but this is not my style.”

Netizens in the comment sections were quick enough to give out their opinions in the comments, and the majority of them believe that it was a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut. As one wrote, “Is it Kangu only? She was my guess because she has bragged quite a bit about it. But idk, are there any other actors who have got dialogue credit?”

One user clarified, “Kangana got additional dialogue credit for Queen, and she truly deserved it. The dialogues which you can look up in the script that’s available online are very different from what end result.”

While another followed it up by saying. “Kangana didn’t demand dialogue credit on a queen; she herself said kashyap gave it to her as she had improvised a lot and he felt she deserved credit… there’s noting wrong to get credited for something an actor has done.”

One of the users, who is probably a Ranveer Singh fan defending the actor, wrote, “He probably never ever even thinks about Kangana remotely, let alone care enough to shade her.”

One quipped, “Kangu ki bezzati, rant on insta coming for you Ranveer”

Followed by one mocking the Queen actress wrote, “Le kangu on instagram: These mafias have been jealous of how complete as an artist I am . They don’t have the guts to directly call my name because they are afraid of me ” and “Kangana actually directed the whole movie. According to her,” referring to her historical drama Manikarnika.

Here is the viral clip:

Do you think Ranveer Singh took a dig at Kangana Ranaut here? Let us know in the comments.

