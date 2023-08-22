Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took box offices and theatres by storm when they came together for the former’s film Pathaan, which was released early this year. What also took everyone by surprise was their fight scene against the goons in the film which concluded on a dialogue of them saying “No young actor can replace them, they only have to do it,” hinting about no young actors can replace them in the industry. However, now in a fun interview, Karan Johar has revealed who he would message first and what if he was Salman.

The filmmaker was recently put on the hot seat by Ananya Panday, who’s busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. During a recent event, Ananya asked about a few questions that has grabbed headlines like never before. Check it out here.

Ananya Panday began her rapid-fire with Karan Johar at the Indian Express event asking him who would he kill, marry and date. KJo, “Karan opted to date Rahul and marry Rocky. He said he would ‘kill’ Ayan of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil since he kept begging for love throughout the film.” When Panday further asked what would he do if he wakes up as Ananya one day, he said, “I would have left two films I did.”

Karan Johar later surprised everyone when he was asked who he would message and what if he was Salman Khan. He said, “I would message Shah Rukh (Khan) and say that it’s just us.” In Pathaan, SRK and Salman were seen hinting that there’s no young actor in the industry who can improve the current state of the film industry and they will only have to do it.

In the same interview, Karan Johar also opened up about starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When Ananya asked, “whom he’d cast in Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s roles if he were to remake Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 35 years from now. Without giving it a thought, Karan replied, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol,” reports the website.

