Despite all the brouhaha surrounding Gadar 2 and OMG 2 which are coming together to register over 50 crores with every passing day, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is continuing to see good footfalls in the limited capacity that’s made available to it. This is in fact ensuring that there are several houseful shows evidenced for the film that’s doing well in its third week as well and will play on well for another week too before Dream Girl 2 arrives.

Well there are still 10 days remaining for that, the Karan Johar film is collecting good moolah with Monday collections (2.65 crores) turning out to be even better than Friday (2.35 crores). This is really good because now one can expect the Independence Day holiday today to further bring in around 4 crores, which will be quite good. Again, the film could well have been gathering a lot more but then the new releases are running mayhem and between the Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers at least 75 crores more will come in which means Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had to make do with the best available for it.

The film had collected 133.48 crores so far and is well on track to surpass 150 crores total and then add some more as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

