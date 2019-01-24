Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut – Brutally Bloody Beautiful!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa

Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi & Kangana Ranaut

What’s Good: The polished action sequences, Kangana Ranaut’s valorous attempt at doing something beyond our vision & a background score that fills up the powerhouse

What’s Bad: It’s very inconsistent; it drags because of few unnecessary sequences and songs, it takes a lot of time to build the transition of Lakshmibai to Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmibai

Loo Break: Those who can’t digest long sequences & high voltage drama will crave for a break in the first half

Watch or Not?: A big absolute confident YES! It’s a story of courage told in a watchable way & a big, good screen should be the top priority

We see the aerial shots over the picturesque locations of Jhansi getting warned by Amitabh Bachchan’s magnificent baritone, about how our country is on the radar of British. Coming to the scene, a bubbly and athletic Manikarnika (Kangana Ranaut) who then gets married to the King of Jhansi Gangadhar Rao (Jisshu Sengupta). Manikarnika is renamed as Lakshmibai and she takes no time to mix up with the people of Jhansi.

She becomes the rightful Queen of Jhansi and denies any kind of negotiations with the British. This starts pinching the ego of English rulers as they start to reveal their true colours. Covering many historic moments in a single timeline, we ultimately reach to the one final war. Those who were even a little bit attentive during the History lectures will know what the story is. For the rest, go and watch!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Movie Review: Script Analysis

K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, the man behind Baahubali, the man who’s bigger than his name, has penned the story for the film. Yes, we all have heard the outer sketch of the story but to fill it with illustrious colours, you need someone like Prasad sir. The first half takes in too much of talks and less action and that’s why it disturbs the pace. There’s a shift of colour tone in the climax which comes across very abruptly.

The graph just elevates through each passing scene leaving you on a high. Beware of few unnecessary conflicts and a few melodramatic sequences. Kiran Deohans and Gnana Shekar V.S’ cinematography is a fluctuating show of magic. It works at times & there are sequences having artificial written all over them. Few dialogues are way too complicated because of the pure Hindi used. All’s well that’s end well, the movie keeps you engaged throughout because of the display of courage on screen.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Movie Review: Star Performance

Kangana Ranaut is boisterous! She’s so energetic that at times it’s too much. But she eventually settles down in her character and that’s when the movie starts becoming entertaining. There is a diction problem in some dialogues but her animated appearance covers up everything.

Supporting cast should have been stronger! There are a lot of talented people doing very average jobs. Jisshu Sengupta has a passable performance. Ankita Lokhande impresses a lot being fierce, fiery and caring at the same time. Kulbhushan Kharbanda is just about decent and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub is wasted yet again. Richard Keep as General Hugh Rose manages to look badass but that’s about it, his character could’ve been a lot more intriguing.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut have directed this movie. Now, we aren’t sure who has directed which of those portions, so let’s credit both of them. The direction is pretty smooth as far as the story is concerned. Given that it could’ve been better with a few more absorbing sequences.

None of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s songs apart from Vijayi Bhava really seem necessary in the script. The pace could’ve been tighter without the songs. The background score by Sanchit & Ankit Balhara is highly impactful. It’s all what a story like this demands.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi is a visual form of our History chapters but a very intriguing and beautiful looking one. No one could have done this better than Kangana Ranaut and she is brutally bloody beautiful! If you’re watching this, watch it on a big screen.

Three and a half stars!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Trailer

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi releases on 25 January, 2019.

