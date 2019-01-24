Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Review Quicker: Kangana Ranaut Is Unabashedly A Real Hero!

Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Review Quicker: Set in Jhansi in 1842, the story starts with the narration of Amitabh Bachchan about how India was very pleasant country until the Englishmen entered. We see a heroic introduction scene of Manikarnika (Kangana Ranaut) in which she hunts down a Tiger.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is based on the life journey of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai. The film, which is slated to release on Friday, also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa.

In the first 20 minutes, we see the build-up of Manikarnika’s character and how she’s not an ordinary lady. She loved to ride horses, play with the swords and most importantly to say what’s in the heart without any resistance. She gets married to the King of Jhansi where she’s named as Rani Lakshmibai.

While Lakshmibai mixes up with the people of Jhansi, in a parallel track, we see how the British plan to divide and rule. They brainwash Sadashiv Rao (Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub) against Manikarnika in order to arise conflicts.

The Tiger hunting scene & few of the initial stunt scenes seem very unrealistic. Kangana Ranaut aptly fits the character of Lakshmibai; both in the scenes demanding the physical presence as well as emotional aggression. The cinematography is effective & every frame looks grand and beautiful.

It is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film is scheduled to be released on January 25. Stick to this page for full review.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!