When we talk about freedom fighters, a few of them have always captured humongous public attention and Bhagat Singh is one of them. The martyr along with two of his comrades Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged to death by the colonial regime on March 23, 1931. Bhagat Singh is still regarded as one of the most significant and revolutionary individuals in Indian history and serves as a huge source of inspiration for people of all ages in our country.

Because of his great sacrifice to our country, Bhagat Singh has been one of the most appropriate and common topics for film depiction. From Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed, Rang De Basanti to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, there are innumerable Hindi films based on the freedom fighter’s life.

These films have always shown us different things about the legend, but do you know that Bhagat Singh was extremely fond of movies? Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, Bhagat Singh had a special fascination about Charlie Chaplin films and he used to watch films even at the cost of being hungry.

A deleted scene from the film Rang De Basanti had also shown the exact portrayal of this. However, the audience didn’t get to see the clip after its release. The clip showed Bhagat Singh, played by Siddharth, standing with his friends near a food stall.

When he was asked for money to buy some food for themselves, he asked his friends if they could watch a film instead of buying the food. To which his friends, including Chandrasekhar Azad, played by Aamir Khan, were surprised and Bhagat Singh was seen running towards the theatre to watch a film.

Earlier, Professor Chaman Lal, Jawaharlal Nehru University had also disclosed similar facts in an interview with The Times of India. He had also quoted Jaidev Gupta, one of Bhagat Singh’s close friends, who had spoken about the martyr’s sheer craze for movies.

